Teenager's body recovered from Eagle Lake in SW Minnesota

Authorities say they recovered the body of a missing 15-year-old boy from Eagle Lake in southwestern Minnesota after he was last seen jumping into the water on Monday.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said recovery crews found the boy's body just before 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in about 4.5 feet of water. The body was then taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

Deputies reportedly responded to a call just before 6:45 p.m. Monday saying a 15-year-old boy had jumped into the lake to retrieve a lost oar from a canoe. The boy was canoeing with a family member at the time.

Authorities say the boy then tried to swim back to the canoe, but the wind pushed the boar further away. The boy then tried to swim to shore, but the family member said they lost sight of the boy as they drifted further apart.

The sheriff's office said there were no life jackets on board the canoe.

Officials say more information is expected to be released later on Thursday.