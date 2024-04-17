Eagle Lake search: 15-year-old boy missing after jumping into water

The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office is working to recover a teenage boy who jumped into Eagle Lake during a canoe trip on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Authorities say they responded to a call just before 6:45 p.m. that reported a 15-year-old boy had jumped into the lake to retrieve a lost oar from a canoe. The boy was canoeing with a family member at the time.

The Cottonwood County Sheriff's Office said the boy then tried to swim back to the canoe, but the wind pushed the boat further away. The boy then tried to swim to shore, but the family member said they lost sight of the boy as they continued to drift away.

The sheriff's office said there were no life jackets in the canoe.

Authorities say they searched the shoreline before suspending efforts at 2 a.m.

Another search was conducted on Tuesday before that ended around 9 p.m.

Recovery efforts were set to continue on Wednesday, but authorities have not yet given updates on the results of the latest search.