Missing Mankato man found safe

UPDATE: He has been found safe.

Authorities in Mankato, Minnesota are searching for a missing man who was last seen Saturday night.

Officials said 57-year-old Robert Charles Martin of Winnebago was reported missing at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Martin has recently had surgery so he may be walking with a limp. In addition, he has other medical issues, and his family is concerned for his safety.

His vehicle, cane and walker were located in Mankato in the area of North 4th and Vine streets. He was last scene wearing a green hoodie, tan pants and black shoes. He was also wearing glasses and a gold watch. He is described as 6'3'' weighing 300-325 pounds with white or gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety at 911 or 507-387-8725.