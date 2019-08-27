Minnetonka City Council approves concept plan for mountain bike trails

article

In a meeting that lasted past midnight, the Minnetonka City Council approved the concept plan for mountain bike trails at Lone Lake Park.

After discussion and hearing from the public, early Tuesday morning, the Council voted 5-2 in favor of the plan as long as there is an annual review of the trail. Council members Bob Ellingson and Deb Calvert both dissented.

Citizens have been divided on the issue. While some are excited about the possibility of new recreational opportunities, others residents are concerned about how the trail could impact the habitat.