Minnesota's Venezuelan community celebrates Maduro's capture

The Brief Venezuelans in Minnesota are celebrating the capture of President Nicholas Maduro. Luciano Carrero, a Venezuelan immigrant, views this as a step toward democracy. Uncertainty remains about who will lead Venezuela after Maduro's capture.



Venezuelans in Minnesota are celebrating the capture of President Nicholas Maduro, but uncertainty about the future remains.

Venezuelan community reacts

What we know:

Luciano Carrero, who moved to Minnesota in 2018, shared his emotional reaction to Maduro's capture, describing it as a significant step toward reclaiming democracy and freedom for Venezuelans. Carrero, who once faced threats from the government as a firefighter, expressed hope for the future of his country.

Carrero said, "This is the first step to recover our democracy, our freedom, our country, our life, our families. Because, you know, we are more than 8 million Venezuelan people who move from our country, for this government, for this situation."

Uncertain future for Venezuela

What they're saying:

President Trump suggested that the U.S. might run the Venezuelan government, but Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the U.S. will work with allies of the jailed leader to implement policy changes. Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, however, has shown no intention of cooperating with the U.S., calling its government "extremists."

Carrero added, "Our people are scared because they don't know what is the next step that, in general, the Venezuelan people have been waiting for this moment for 20 years. So even with that environment, our people are happy right now."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who will take charge of the Venezuelan government following Maduro's capture, leaving many Venezuelans uncertain about the future.