Venezuelan president captured: Mixed reactions in Minnesota

The Brief Mixed reactions follow the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. Minnesota's Venezuelan community expresses hope for the country's future. Criticism arises over President Donald Trump's handling of the strike.



The capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has sparked a range of reactions both locally and internationally.

Reactions from Minnesota's Venezuelan community

What we know:

Andrew Deziel, co-founder of Casa De Venezuela in Minnesota, shared that the Venezuelan community is hopeful despite the challenges ahead. He received a text from a friend overseas describing explosions and shaking ground during the strike.

"We’ve been waiting, hoping, and praying for longtime members of the Venezuelan community, those who care deeply about the freedom, the dignity, and the safety of the Venezuelan people, action for change," said Deziel.

Deziel emphasized the long-standing hope for change among those who care deeply about Venezuela's freedom and safety.

Sen. Klobuchar's critique

What they're saying:

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar criticized President Donald Trump for not informing Congress about the strike, stating, "He didn't let Congress know, which they had promised they would do, and it is our right to declare war."

Klobuchar acknowledged the horrors of the Maduro regime but expressed concern over the lack of a coalition in executing the strike.

"I understand the horror of this regime and the authoritarian regimes. The issue is that the president didn't do this with a coalition," said Klobuchar.

"It used to be so remarkably bipartisan in this issue, and it still should be, but it's increasingly gotten consumed, I think, into just fighting about everything the Democrats and Republicans," said Deziel.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear who will take over leadership in Venezuela until the election.