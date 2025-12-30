Minnesotans can now apply for new paid leave

The Brief Minnesotans can now file applications for the state's new paid leave program. The application window is open now ahead of the program's Jan. 1 launch. The new law allows for up to 20 weeks of leave in a single year.



The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced on Tuesday that applications are now open for the state's new paid leave program.

Applications open

What we know:

DEED officials announced on Tuesday that the program was ahead of schedule, and they were already accepting applications ahead of the program's start on Jan. 1.

While workers can get a jump start on submitting an application, the leave can start until Jan. 1.

What you can do:

If you'd like to submit an application, you can visit the state paid leave website.

How much will it cost?:

On the leave website, you can calculate premium costs for your paycheck. Employers can collect up to 0.44% of your wages to cover the cost of the premium – but some employers might choose to cover more or all of the costs for their workers. For a worker making $50,000 per year, you could pay $4.24 per week and

New paid leave program

Who is covered?

The leave is available for most workers in Minnesota but doesn't cover federal employees, tribal employees, seasonal hospitality workers, independent contractors, self-employed workers, postal workers, or railroad employees.

You need to have earned at least $3,900 the previous year to be eligible for the leave program.

What events are covered?

You can take paid leave to care for yourself during serious health conditions, like surgery, injury, a chronic condition, pregnancy, and childbirth, and other health needs certified by your provider.

For family leave, it covers bonding with a child through birth, adoption, or foster placement, caring for a family member with a serious health issue, supporting a military family member called for active duty, or responding to a safety issue, including domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, for you or a family member.

How much are you paid?

While on leave, you receive a part of your normal pay, typically between 55% and 90% of your regular wages. The maximum amount you can receive is set at the state's average, which is currently $1,423 per week.

To pay for the leave program, starting in January, employers are allowed to collect a 0.44% premium from worker wages.

How much time can you take?

In a single year, you can take up to 20 weeks of total leave but each type of event (family leave or medical leave) is capped at 12 weeks. So, for example, if you need time off for a serious health issue, you can only take a maximum of 12 weeks of leave for that issue alone.

The leave can be taken in a single block or intermittently in smaller blocks of time.

What job protections are there?

For the most part, the law requires you to be restored to your same job or an equivalent position after returning from leave. Job protections start 90 days after your date of hire. Employers are forbidden from interfering or retaliating against you for utilizing your leave.