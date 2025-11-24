MN Paid Leave Law goes into effect on Jan. 1: What to know

The Brief A new paid leave law goes into effect starting in January 2026. It allows for 20 weeks of leave, including leave for family and medical issues. The law typically pays out between 55% and 90% of a workers regular wages.



Minnesota's new Paid Family and Medical Leave Law, which allows up to 20 weeks of leave and paid benefits, will take effect starting Jan. 1, 2026.

Paid Leave Law passed

The backstory:

The Paid Leave Law was signed into law by Governor Walz after being approved by the Minnesota Legislature during the 2023 Legislature.

Beginning on Dec. 1, employers will have to notify employees of their rights under the new law.

Minnesota will become the 13th state with a paid family and medical leave law.

Minnesota Paid Leave: How does it work?

What we know:

The new law takes effect starting Jan. 1, 2026. The law will provide up to 20 weeks of paid leave per year for eligible employees, including 12 weeks of personal medical leave and 12 weeks of family leave, both capped at 20 weeks total.

Who is covered?

The leave is available for most workers in Minnesota but doesn't cover federal employees, tribal employees, seasonal hospitality workers, independent contractors, self-employed workers, postal workers, or railroad employees.

You need to have earned at least $3,900 the previous year to be eligible for the leave program.

What events are covered?

You can take paid leave to care for yourself during serious health conditions, like surgery, injury, a chronic condition, pregnancy, and childbirth, and other health needs certified by your provider.

For family leave, it covers bonding with a child through birth, adoption, or foster placement, caring for a family member with a serious health issue, supporting a military family member called for active duty, or responding to a safety issue, including domestic violence, sexual assault, or stalking, for you or a family member.

How much are you paid?

While on leave, you receive a part of your normal pay, typically between 55% and 90% of your regular wages. The maximum amount you can receive is set at the state's average, which is currently $1,423 per week.

To pay for the leave program, starting in January, employers are allowed to collect a 0.44% premium from worker wages.

How much time can you take?

In a single year, you can take up to 20 weeks of total leave but each type of event (family leave or medical leave) is capped at 12 weeks. So, for example, if you need time off for a serious health issue, you can only take a maximum of 12 weeks of leave for that issue alone.

The leave can be taken in a single block or intermittently in smaller blocks of time.

What job protections are there?

For the most part, the law requires you to be restored to your same job or an equivalent position after returning from leave. Job protections start 90 days after your date of hire. Employers are forbidden from interfering or retaliating against you for utilizing your leave.