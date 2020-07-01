Minnesota Zoo to receive $6 million bailout after closing due to COVID-19

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's administration is giving a $6 million bailout to the Minnesota Zoo after lawmakers failed to act in last month's special session.

The Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley is still closed under restrictions put in place due to COVID-19, but it is offering a new drive-thru experience to raise money. The drive-thru will be open through July 12.

With no revenue coming in, the zoo is still burdened with upkeep costs to take care of its 5,000 animals. Governor Walz said that without help, the zoo could be forced to close.

The $6 million is coming out of the state's COVID-19 relief fund. A 10-member panel of legislative leaders approved it Tuesday.