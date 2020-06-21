Minnesota Zoo opens drive-thru experience amid pandemic

As lawmakers seem split on a bailout, the Minnesota Zoo is launching a fundraiser of its own to raise money.

The drive-thru event, called "Beastly Boulevard," will allow visitors to take a leisurely drive through the zoo grounds, taking the zoo's Northern Trail pass bison, horses, camels, llamas, cows, and a host of other creatures.

The zoo is charging $25 per car for members and $50 for non-members. You can click here for ticket information.

The drive-thru experience will run from June 24 to July 5.