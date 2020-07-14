Minnesota, Wisconsin added to New York's travel advisory requiring travelers to quarantine when they visit

Minnesota and Wisconsin have been added to the list of states included in New York’s travel advisory requiring travelers to quarantine for 14 days when they visit.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday that the travel advisory for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut has been expanded to include 22 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, George, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin.

The governors of the three states—New York, New Jersey and Connecticut—jointly issued the initial travel advisory in late June for anyone returning from travel to states that have a significant degree of community-wide spread of COVID-19.

The criteria for which travelers should quarantine is those coming from states with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or a state with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average.