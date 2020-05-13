Minnesota will allow remote camping after May 18, but campgrounds will remain closed

Minnesota campers will be allowed back into the woods under changes coming with the end of Governor Walz's stay-at-home order but with restrictions.

Under the governor's "Stay Safe MN" order, which is replacing the stay-at-home order, Minnesota is allowing campers from the same households to set up in remote and dispersed sites.

The state defines a dispersed campsite as "a single campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping." For remote, officials say that includes "designated backpack or watercraft campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping.

The order doesn't allow private or public campgrounds to reopen for recreational camping, however.

Camping was banned completely under the stay-at-home order. Officials said camping often sends people into rural areas. Leaders worried campers could contribute to spread in those areas and could quickly exhaust limited resources in smaller communities.

In his new order, Governor Walz is still asking people to stay close to their homes and maintain social distancing guidelines.

To track down remote camping sites, you can click here.

As for summer camps, the order will allow day camps to reopen but overnight camps are still restricted.