Minnesota weather: Wind and clouds, but warmer on Wednesday

A "midweek mellow" will present itself in terms of temperatures throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, but it won’t be in terms of wind speed.

A southerly warm front will raise temperatures from 5 to 10 degrees across the Twin Cities, offering high temps in the low 50s.

However, clouds will increase throughout the day, as wind speeds average between 15 and 20 mph.

There's then a chance of potential precipitation in the northwest region of the state beginning Thursday.

Early Friday, another system passes through the southeast portion of the state, likely presenting a wintry mix.

Here’s the seven-day forecast: