Minnesota weather: Wind and clouds, but warmer on Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A "midweek mellow" will present itself in terms of temperatures throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, but it won’t be in terms of wind speed.
A southerly warm front will raise temperatures from 5 to 10 degrees across the Twin Cities, offering high temps in the low 50s.
READ MORE: Red flag warning in Minnesota: Extreme fire risk in SW MN
However, clouds will increase throughout the day, as wind speeds average between 15 and 20 mph.
There's then a chance of potential precipitation in the northwest region of the state beginning Thursday.
Early Friday, another system passes through the southeast portion of the state, likely presenting a wintry mix.
Here’s the seven-day forecast:
Minnesota weather: Wind and clouds, but warmer on Wednesday (FOX 9)