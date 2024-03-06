Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Wind and clouds, but warmer on Wednesday

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 9

‘Midweek mellow’ temps in MN on Wednesday

A "midweek mellow" will present itself in terms of temperatures throughout Minnesota, but winds will be gusty throughout.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A "midweek mellow" will present itself in terms of temperatures throughout Minnesota on Wednesday, but it won’t be in terms of wind speed.

A southerly warm front will raise temperatures from 5 to 10 degrees across the Twin Cities, offering high temps in the low 50s.

READ MORE: Red flag warning in Minnesota: Extreme fire risk in SW MN

However, clouds will increase throughout the day, as wind speeds average between 15 and 20 mph. 

There's then a chance of potential precipitation in the northwest region of the state beginning Thursday.

Early Friday, another system passes through the southeast portion of the state, likely presenting a wintry mix.

Here’s the seven-day forecast:

Minnesota weather: Wind and clouds, but warmer on Wednesday (FOX 9)