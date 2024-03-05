Minnesota weather: Brighter, tranquil and seasonably mild for Tuesday

After a cloudy Monday, Tuesday will be brighter and seasonably mild in the Twin Cities metro area.

Tuesday will have some passing clouds around the lunch hour, with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph, but the cloud coverage will move out by the late afternoon, making for an overall bright and tranquil day with a high temperature of 45 degrees.

Overnight lows dip to 31 degrees with mostly clear skies before heating up to a high of 52 degrees on Wednesday. The Twin Cities metro area will have an overall mild and cloudy day, but portions of northern Minnesota could see some light snow.

A small system moving into the state on Wednesday will bring light accumulating snow and rain to northwestern Minnesota. Later in the evening, a string of light rain and snowflakes moves east but falls apart as it reaches the metro on Thursday morning.

Patchy showers are possible for Thursday and linger into Friday. The precipitation will move out ahead of the weekend for an overall bright and quiet end to the week.

Here’s the seven-day forecast: