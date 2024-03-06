Red flag warning in Minnesota: Extreme fire risk in SW MN

A red flag warning has been issued for extreme fire risk in southwest Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon, while much of the state is under a high fire danger.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued a red flag warning for counties in western and southwestern Minnesota from noon through 6 p.m. The counties under the alert include Big Stone, Chippewa, Lac Que Parle, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone, Rock, Pope, Stevens, Swift, Traverse and Yellow Medicine.

A red flag warning means fires can spread quickly and easily get out of control under the forecast weather conditions, which include gusty winds and low humidity.

People should not burn anything in the warned counties and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will not issue or activate open burning permits for large debris during the red flag warning. Campfires are also discouraged.

High fire danger in much of Minnesota

There is a high fire danger for most counties in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota due to low humidity and strong winds on Wednesday afternoon, prompting the National Weather Service to put out a special alert.

Officials say embers can be carried more than a mile in high winds like what's expected Wednesday, so people should use caution with anything that can cause a spark.

