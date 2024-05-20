Minnesota weather: Strong storms, heavy rain probable into Tuesday

The best chance for severe spring storms comes mid-Tuesday afternoon, which could include heavy rain and a risk of flooding for some parts of Minnesota.

Scattered storms are possible for south central and southwest Minnesota from Monday evening into the night. FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist, Ian Leonard, confirmed just before 7 p.m. Monday that a tornado touched down near Hayfield, Minnesota, eight miles southwest of Dodge Center.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight for areas along the Interstate 90 corridor in southeast Minnesota. Severe storms could include hail, strong winds and more possible tornadoes.

Rumbling, strong thunderstorms are possible Tuesday morning, including the Twin Cities. Some very heavy rain is possible over the next 36 hours. A flood watch is in place until early Wednesday morning from the Canadian border down into north-central Iowa, including the Twin Cities.

The severe weather risk will peak from 3-9 p.m. Tuesday, with threats including large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated tornadoes.

From Monday night to Wednesday morning, the Twin Cities could possibly receive 1–2 inches of rain, while north central Minnesota could get 2–3 inches and southern Minnesota with a possible 1–2 inches.

Since March 1, Minnesota is about two inches above average for rain totals.

The risk of severe storms diminishes greatly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

