Minnesota weather: Tornado touchdown Monday evening in Dodge County

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 20, 2024 7:33pm CDT
Weather
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist, Ian Leonard, has confirmed a tornado hit Hayfield, Minnesota Monday evening, ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday. 

The tornado hit Hayfield, which is eight miles southwest of Dodge Center, Minnesota, just before 7 p.m.

This tornado is just the start of possible severe weather Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, some strong storms are expected for a large part of Minnesota. 