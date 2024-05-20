Minnesota weather: Tornado touchdown Monday evening in Dodge County
DODGE COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 Chief Meteorologist, Ian Leonard, has confirmed a tornado hit Hayfield, Minnesota Monday evening, ahead of possible severe storms Tuesday.
The tornado hit Hayfield, which is eight miles southwest of Dodge Center, Minnesota, just before 7 p.m.
This tornado is just the start of possible severe weather Monday night into Tuesday. By Tuesday afternoon, some strong storms are expected for a large part of Minnesota.