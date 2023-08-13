Minnesota Weather: More rain on the way

Keep plans flexible for your Sunday afternoon as more rain slowly tracks in.

The first initial wave moved into Southwest Minnesota overnight and has gradually migrated East throughout the morning. While this brought a few spotty showers to parts of the Metro, most of the precipitation stayed South of I-94. However, the bulk of the widespread rain will push in Sunday afternoon.

While most of the state is not expecting any severe weather Sunday, there is a Level 1 risk for Severe weather for Southern Minnesota this evening.

Rain chances increase after the lunchtime hours, and by the evening most of Central Minnesota will be seeing rain. The bulk of the precipitation will fall this afternoon, and overnight.

Showers will greet us into the start of the work week, gradually clearing Northwest to Southeast over the course of the day.

All said and done, rainfall totals range from .50" to up to 3" for parts of the state!

After that clears, things dry up and warm up for next week. By next weekend temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s, low 90s.