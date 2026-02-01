Minnesota weather: Light snow Sunday morning, warmer afternoon

The Brief Expect about 1–2 inches of snow across the Twin Cities area today. Temperatures warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Sunday afternoon. It'll be a fairly quiet work week with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead.



Sunday will feature about 1–2 inches of snow across the Twin Cities area with a much warmer afternoon.

Sunday forecast

Local perspective:

Periods of light snow pass by Sunday morning with a few flurries lingering in the area after lunchtime.

Highs will briefly top off close to 30 degrees into the metro this afternoon.

Expect a fairly cloudy day with a southwest wind in the morning and northwest wind later in the day.

Extended forecast

Local perspective:

Temperatures top off in the teens to lower 20s the next couple of days with a milder outlook for the second half of the work week.

Highs peak in the mid-20s Wednesday and then mid-30s Thursday.

There will be little to no precipitation looking likely this week.