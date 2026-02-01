Minnesota weather: Light snow Sunday morning, warmer afternoon
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday will feature about 1–2 inches of snow across the Twin Cities area with a much warmer afternoon.
Sunday forecast
Local perspective:
Periods of light snow pass by Sunday morning with a few flurries lingering in the area after lunchtime.
Highs will briefly top off close to 30 degrees into the metro this afternoon.
Expect a fairly cloudy day with a southwest wind in the morning and northwest wind later in the day.
Extended forecast
Local perspective:
Temperatures top off in the teens to lower 20s the next couple of days with a milder outlook for the second half of the work week.
Highs peak in the mid-20s Wednesday and then mid-30s Thursday.
There will be little to no precipitation looking likely this week.
