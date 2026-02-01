Expand / Collapse search

Minnesota weather: Light snow Sunday morning, warmer afternoon

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  February 1, 2026 8:07am CST
Weather
Expect about 1-2 inches of snow on Sunday with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. FOX 9's Jared Piepenburg has the full forecast. 

The Brief

    • Expect about 1–2 inches of snow across the Twin Cities area today.
    • Temperatures warm into the upper 20s and lower 30s on Sunday afternoon.
    • It'll be a fairly quiet work week with high temperatures in the 20s and 30s ahead.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Sunday will feature about 1–2 inches of snow across the Twin Cities area with a much warmer afternoon. 

Sunday forecast 

Local perspective:

Periods of light snow pass by Sunday morning with a few flurries lingering in the area after lunchtime. 

Highs will briefly top off close to 30 degrees into the metro this afternoon. 

Expect a fairly cloudy day with a southwest wind in the morning and northwest wind later in the day.

Extended forecast 

Local perspective:

Temperatures top off in the teens to lower 20s the next couple of days with a milder outlook for the second half of the work week. 

Highs peak in the mid-20s Wednesday and then mid-30s Thursday. 

There will be little to no precipitation looking likely this week.

