Minnesota weather: 4 tornadoes confirmed Monday night

Storms throughout southern regions of Minnesota brought four confirmed tornadoes on Monday night, according to National Weather Service (NWS) survey crews.



According to NWS survey crews, tornadoes were confirmed near St. James, Janesville, south of Waseca, and the Twin Lakes/Emmons region.

Survey crews have confirmed the tornadoes that touched down were EF1 – considered "weak" on the Enhanced Fujita (EF) scale classification, with wind speeds that range from 86 to 110 mph. In comparison, an EF5 is considered "violent" with speeds that reach more than 200 mph.

Max wind speeds were found to be 105 mph, with paths 75 to 150 yards wide and tracks 1.4 miles to 6.6 miles long.

The nearly stationary front spread across southern Minnesota as a "very unstable airmass with strong shear" was present along and south of the front, NWS has confirmed. Supercells eventually formed a line of severe storms, which continued to result in occasional tornadoes and increased wind gusts.

NWS crews say more information will be available in the coming days based on spotter footage, and a detailed summary will be released later in the week.