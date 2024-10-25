Minnesota Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson returning from IR, Darrisaw added
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A long-awaited return could finally happen next week as Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been activated from the team’s injured reserve (IR) designation.
What we know
The Minnesota Vikings were required to activate him from IR on Friday, Oct. 25, to make him eligible for the remainder of the season.
Hockenson was on pace for a 100-catch and 1,000-yard season last year before suffering a torn ACL against the Lions on Dec. 24, 2023 in week 15.
The Vikings declared Hockenson out for Thursday’s game as he continues working his way back from knee surgery.
What we don’t know
The expectation for Hockenson is that he’ll return in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.
However, his enactment will remain a coach’s decision.
Darrisaw down
Meanwhile, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be lost for the season after tearing his ACL/MCL on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.