Minnesota Vikings’ T.J. Hockenson returning from IR, Darrisaw added

The Brief Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been activated from the IR after suffering a torn ACL last season. Hockenson is now eligible to return to the field Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts. Neither T.J. Hockenson nor offensive lineman Dalton Risner played in Thursday night’s loss against the Rams.



A long-awaited return could finally happen next week as Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has been activated from the team’s injured reserve (IR) designation.

What we know

The Minnesota Vikings were required to activate him from IR on Friday, Oct. 25, to make him eligible for the remainder of the season.

Hockenson was on pace for a 100-catch and 1,000-yard season last year before suffering a torn ACL against the Lions on Dec. 24, 2023 in week 15.

The Vikings declared Hockenson out for Thursday’s game as he continues working his way back from knee surgery.

What we don’t know

The expectation for Hockenson is that he’ll return in Week 9 against the Indianapolis Colts for Sunday Night Football at U.S. Bank Stadium.

However, his enactment will remain a coach’s decision.

Darrisaw down

Meanwhile, Vikings left tackle Christian Darrisaw will be lost for the season after tearing his ACL/MCL on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams.