Minnesota Vikings’ Chuck Foreman: Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell

Minnesota Vikings legend Chuck Foreman is the featured guest this week on "Unscripted with Dawn Mitchell".

The former running back is in the Vikings Ring of Honor, but not yet the Pro Football Hall of Fame – a subject he openly shares his opinion on for the first time publicly.

Foreman also speaks about the great Vikings players and coaches he had the chance to play with here in Minnesota, and touches on what it was like coming of age during the civil rights era in our country – helping to form the man he is today.

This is the first of a two-part interview that you won’t want to miss.