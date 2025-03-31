Skier dies in accident at Giant’s Ridge
article
GILBERT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after a skiing accident at Giants Ridge over the weekend.
What happened
The backstory:
Gilbert police responded on Saturday to Giant’s Ridge ski resort on a report of an injured skier. Ski patrol staff were able to get the skier off the hillside, and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Emergency workers performed all available life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.
Investigation ongoing
What we don't know:
Authorities say the man has not been identified, pending notification of his family.
The details of what happened are still under investigation.
The Source: Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar provided the information in a news release and a post on social media.