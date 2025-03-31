Skier dies in accident at Giant’s Ridge

article

Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after a skiing accident at Giants Ridge over the weekend.

What happened

The backstory:

Gilbert police responded on Saturday to Giant’s Ridge ski resort on a report of an injured skier. Ski patrol staff were able to get the skier off the hillside, and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Emergency workers performed all available life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

Authorities say the man has not been identified, pending notification of his family.

The details of what happened are still under investigation.