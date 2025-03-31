Expand / Collapse search
Skier dies in accident at Giant’s Ridge

Published  March 31, 2025 11:08am CDT
Minnesota
The Brief

    • Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after a weekend skiing accident at Giant's Ridge.
    • Ski patrol staff were able to get the injured man to a hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
    • The man has not been identified, and what led up to the accident is not known.

GILBERT, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities say a 21-year-old man is dead after a skiing accident at Giants Ridge over the weekend.

What happened

The backstory:

Gilbert police responded on Saturday to Giant’s Ridge ski resort on a report of an injured skier. Ski patrol staff were able to get the skier off the hillside, and he was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Emergency workers performed all available life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead.

Investigation ongoing

What we don't know:

Authorities say the man has not been identified, pending notification of his family. 

The details of what happened are still under investigation.

The Source: Gilbert Police Chief Ty Techar provided the information in a news release and a post on social media.

