Minnesota Timberwolves unveil City Edition jerseys for 2024-25

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms. (Minnesota Timberwolves)

The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniforms. The 2024-25 design is a nod to Minnesota's notorious lakes and winters, and will be on sale Nov. 14. City Edition uniforms began in 2017, making the 2024-25 edition the team's eighth.



The Minnesota Timberwolves have unveiled their 2024-25 City Edition uniform with a design that’s said to be a nod to Minnesota’s notorious lakes and winters.

What we know

According to a press release from the team, the uniform that features a new design each season "evokes images of ice-covered lakes under a moonlit night sky."

Available on Nov. 14, the uniform is the culmination of a two-year story focused on the integral role lakes and "lake life" play in Minnesota, the team says.

Last year’s uniform featured a prominent lake-blue color and a "Land of 10,000 Lakes" slogan printed.



"When it comes to the cold of winter, Minnesotans don’t just survive, we thrive," Timberwolves and Lynx Chief Marketing Officer Mike Grahl said in a statement. "We’re excited to complete Nike and NBA’s two-year City Edition story arc with a celebration of lake life in Minnesota – ice-cold style."

City Edition uniforms began in 2017 as Nike started its contract to make NBA uniforms. The uniforms are intended to highlight each NBA city's unique qualities.

This is the eighth Timberwolves City Edition uniform for the franchise.

When you can see them

The Timberwolves will wear the City Edition uniforms 23 times this season, including 15 home games, starting on Nov. 17 against the Phoenix Suns.

An accompanying City Edition court will also make its debut for the game, which is set to tip off at 2:30 p.m. A "Minnesota" chestmark will be proudly displayed on the baseline, the team says.

Unveiling event

The Timberwolves will offer a City Edition game day fan photo opportunity on Nov.17, when the Target Center lobby will have an ice sculpture for fans as the team debuts the City Edition uniform.