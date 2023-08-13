Minnesota Timberwolves unveil new City Edition uniforms

The Minnesota Timberwolves unveiled their new City Edition jersey on Sunday, inspired by the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The new jerseys feature a prominent lake-blue color and even feature the "Land of 10,000 Lakes" slogan printed on the side of the shorts.

"Lakes are an integral part of life in Minnesota," team officials wrote in a release on the new jerseys. "From the way they shape and support the state’s landscapes to the way Minnesotans embrace and celebrate lake life all summer long, this season’s City Edition uniform represents a specific culture of fun with family and friends on the water."

The jerseys feature a "custom crafted artistic pattern" that was handmade in Bloomington, the team says.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ The back of the Timberwolves City Edition jerseys (Minnesota Timberwolves) From: Supplied

City Edition uniforms came about in 2017 as Nike started its contract to make NBA uniforms. The uniforms are intended to highlight each NBA city's unique qualities, but Nike's track record for success is a little hit-and-miss. For the Timberwolves, the reception to Sunday's unveil was mixed.

Some fans online said they loved the new design and colors, while others compared the jerseys to a water bottle design.

For those who love the new look, the jerseys will go on sale starting on Monday at the Wolves team store and online. The Wolves will wear the jerseys for the NBA's new in-season tournament that will start on November 3.

The team launched the new jerseys on Sunday along Lake Minnetonka with an event that included a performance by Rochester-born rapper Yung Gravy.