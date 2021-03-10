Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CST, Dakota County
9
Tornado Watch
from WED 2:48 PM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Dakota County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Rice County, Steele County, Waseca County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Tornado Watch
from WED 2:46 PM CST until WED 8:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
until THU 12:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Pope County, Stevens County, Todd County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Wadena County, West Otter Tail County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, North Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, South Itasca County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from WED 5:27 PM CST until WED 6:15 PM CST, Dakota County, Ramsey County, Washington County

Minnesota Supreme Court won't hear 3rd-degree murder charge appeal in Chauvin case

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Derek Chauvin Trial
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota Supreme Court says it will not hear any appeal from Derek Chauvin’s legal team as it relates to adding a third-degree murder charge in the death of George Floyd.

In a ruling Wednesday, Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea said the petition filed by Chauvin’s team was denied, meaning the decision to add the charge will be determined by Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the trial. 

Chauvin trial judge must reconsider 3rd-degree murder charge, Court of Appeals rules

The Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled the trial judge for the Derek Chauvin case must reconsider reinstating the third-degree murder charge in his case, according to an opinion issued Friday.

After the Supreme Court ruling, Cahill said a discussion over adding the third-degree murder charge will take place Thursday at 8 a.m. He added that there is still a "jurisdictional issue" to work out with the Court of Appeals, which previously ruled he must reconsider reinstating the third-degree murder charge in the case.

MORE: Minnesota's 3rd degree murder charge, explained

"The Supreme Court has denied review of the defendant’s petition for review of court of appeals opinion," Cahill said in court Wednesday. "I think we can talk about this tomorrow at 8 a.m. on its effect. I think we still have the jurisdictional issue with the Court of Appeals."

Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is leading the state prosecution, said he was in support of the Supreme Court's decision.

"We believe the charge of third-degree murder is fair and appropriate," said Ellison in the statement. "We look forward to putting it before the jury, along with charges of second-degree unintentional murder and second-degree manslaughter."

The Minnesota Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on March 1 over reinstating the third-degree murder charge in the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd

Appeals court hears oral arguments on 3rd-degree murder charge in Chauvin case

The Minnesota Court of Appeals heard oral arguments Monday over reinstating the third-degree murder charge in the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death last May. He was initially charged with third-degree murder as well, but Cahill dismissed the charge last October, saying it did not apply to this case. The state hoped the appeals court would overrule that decision. 

The push comes after the Court of Appeals recently ruled a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was convicted in a deadly 2017 shooting. 

Legal experts preview surprising appeals court hearing in Derek Chauvin case

Monday, lawyers for the state of Minnesota will try to convince the state court of appeals to add a third-degree murder charge to former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s case.

The Derek Chauvin trial is currently in its second day of jury selection. The trial itself is set to begin March 29.