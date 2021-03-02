3rd degree murder charge, explained

Minnesota's third-degree murder statute reads: "Whoever, without intent…causes the death of another by perpetrating an act eminently dangerous to others and evincing a depraved mind, without regard for human life…" But two high-profile cases are challenging the definiton and application of the law.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals heard oral arguments on March 1 over reinstating the third-degree murder charge in the case against Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in the death of George Floyd. Jury selection in Chauvin’s trial is scheduled to begin next Monday, March 8.

Chauvin is already charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for his role in Floyd’s death last May. He was initially charged with third-degree murder as well, but Hennepin County District Court Judge Peter Cahill dismissed the charge last October, saying it did not apply to this case. The state is hoping the appeals court will overrule that decision.

"If you rule against us, we’ll never be able to charge third-degree murder, ever. A trial judge shouldn’t be able to do that," said Neal Katyal, a prosecutor.

The push comes after the Court of Appeals recently ruled a third-degree murder charge was appropriate in the case of former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor, who was convicted in a deadly 2017 shooting.

In so doing, the court helped define some of the complicated language around the statute that had focused on the idea that a defendant was thought to have to endanger multiple lives to be charged with the crime. In the case of the Memorial Day arrest, Floyd was the only person in danger with Chauvin’s knee to the back of his neck for some nine minutes.

Supreme Court asked to clarify

Noor’s attorneys are appealing to the Minnesota Supreme Court and Chauvin’s team insists they have to wait until the issue is fully resolved. The petition to the high court states, "This Court’s review is necessary to clarify the conduct that is necessary to establish third-degree murder and sufficiently differentiate murder from manslaughter."

What is a depraved mind or heart?

An opinion cited in a Maryland appeals court case, Debettencourt v. State, said a depraved mind involves "a knowingly dangerous act with reckless and wanton unconcern and indifference as to whether anyone is harmed or not." It was also described as "a state of mind just as blameworthy, just as anti-social… just as truly murderous as the specific intents to kill..."

The charge was used two years ago to charge a Baltimore police officer with the murder of Freddie Gray, who died in police custody after he was driven to jail in a police van. The officer was found not guilty.

3rd degree murder sentencing guidelines

The average sentence for third degree murder, if convicted, and without a previous criminal history, is in the range of 10 to 15 years in prison, according to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission. In Minnesota, inmates typically serve two-thirds of their sentence while incarcerated.