Minnesota Supreme Court upholds Minneapolis' minimum wage ordinance

The Minnesota Supreme Court affirmed the Court of Appeals’ decision upholding the City of Minneapolis’ $15 minimum wage ordinance, the court announced Wednesday.

The move attracted applause from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who was one of the first city council members to support raising the minimum wage.

"The battle over our minimum wage ordinance is over,” Frey said in a release. “Today’s ruling affirms the right to a living wage for thousands of workers and cements Minneapolis’ status as a city willing to fight for inclusive economic policies.”

Back in 2017, Minneapolis passed a minimum wage ordinance. Shortly thereafter, Graco Inc. sued the city to try to stop the minimum wage hike from taking effect. The company claimed that the state law preempts the ordinance. However, following a court trial, the Hennepin County district appeals court determined the minimum wage law is "valid and enforceable" and not preempted by state law. The court denied a permanent injunction

According to the decision, "a municipal ordinance conflicts with a state statute when the ordinance and statute are irreconcilable. Because employers can comply with both the City’s ordinance governing minimum-wages rates and the Minnesota Fair Labor Standards Act, the ordinance and statute are reconcilable and therefore do not conflict."