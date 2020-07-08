Minnesota State Fair selling sleeves of cups on select dates this summer

article

The 2020 Minnesota State Fair is canceled this year, but as a consolation prize, the Fair is selling a small piece of the fair for fair fans to pick up this summer.

Starting July 10, fans can purchase sleeves of recyclable Minnesota State Fair cups in 12 oz., 16 oz. and 20 oz. sizes for $12, $14 and $16 respectively.

Cup sales will take place at the State Fairgrounds Ticket Office (1312 Cosgrove St., St. Paul) on select days while supplies last. The Fair only accepts cash or check for the purchases.

Here are the dates and hours of sale:

July 10, 17, 24 & 31: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

July 14, 21 & 28: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Advertisement

The Fair is unable to ship cups, so they must be picked up during these times.