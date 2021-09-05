State Fair sees biggest crowd of 2021 on Saturday, but attendance still below average

The Minnesota State Fair drew its largest crowd of the 2021 festival on Saturday with 153,953 visitors passing through gates during the day, a number that is still well below average.

Since 1991, the second Saturday of the Minnesota State Fair has drawn an average of 213,957 people per year – about 60,000 higher than the fair saw this weekend.

Overall, the fair is on track to have its worst total attendance since the 1960s. So far, the fair has tallied 1,024,584 visitors since the start of the festival through Saturday.

The fair wraps up on Monday.