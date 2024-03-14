Minnesota SRO law changes bill passed by lawmakers, head to Gov. Walz

Clarifications to a law passed last year restricting the force a School Resource Officer (SRO) can use when restraining students in Minnesota schools has passed both the Minnesota Senate and House, and will head to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for approval.



The latest version clarifies the wording of the law, most notably stating that officers are not school employees and, therefore, not subject to the tighter restrictions on force. However, restrictions such as a ban on chokeholds will remain in place.



Initially passing the House and Senate, the bill then headed to a Conference Committee earlier this week, where lawmakers from both chambers hashed out differences in each to come to a final piece of legislation.



Lasting less than 10 minutes, a final version was approved by the committee, with an amendment that would have allowed SROs to use force, "to prevent theft, damage, or destruction of property" failing to gain approval.

The final version then re-passed the House by a vote of 119-9 on Wednesday, and passed the Senate 61-3 on Thursday.

It will now head to Gov. Walz to sign into law, which he has previously signaled he would.