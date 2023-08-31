List: Minnesota law enforcement agencies that are pulling SROs out of schools

As Minnesota law enforcement agencies grapple with a new law that restricts the use of force, some are pulling their school resource officers (SROs) out of schools, while others are keeping them in place.

The amendments, which were passed by the Minnesota Legislature this session, do not allow school employees or resource officers to put a student in certain physical holds, including the prone position. Law enforcement agencies have said the new changes cause significant concerns and could limit how peace officers can do their jobs if a situation at school becomes unsafe.

As a result, some agencies have announced they will be pulling their SROs out of schools, while others are keeping them in place.

Here is a rundown of the law enforcement agencies that have announced changes to their SRO programs.

Agencies dropping SROs

Alexandria Police Department: Suspending the program, but introducing a pilot program with two officers designated for schools. They won't have a set schedule or be assigned to a certain school, and the program is funded by the department's budget.

Blaine Police Department: Removing SROs. Additional officers working patrol will be dedicated to responding to calls from the school districts, and periodically walk through the school.

Champlin Police Department: Removing SROs. The Jackson Middle School and Champlin Brooklyn Park Academy will not have SROs for the 2023-24 school year.

Clay County Sheriff's Office: Suspending the program. Patrol deputies will be stopping in the schools throughout the day to ensure student and staff safety.

Coon Rapids police: Removing SROs. Police will not be inside Anoka-Hennepin schools, but will be present at school events at the department's expense and have a response plan in place.

Hennepin County Sheriff's Office: Removing SROs. The sheriff's office is removing the SRO at Rockford High School.

Moorhead Police Department: Suspending the program. The current SROs are being placed on patrol duty.

Plymouth Police Department: Suspending the program. Current SROs are being placed on patrol duty, but the department will continue to work with the Wayzata and Robbinsdale school districts for safety and security services.

Agencies keeping SROs

Lakeville Police Department: Keeping SROs in Lakeville Area Schools.

Rogers Police Department: Keeping SROs citing in part "the risks of removing the SROs may potentially put staff and students at higher risk."

Duluth Police Department: While the police department has not officially put out a statement about keeping SROs, they've been introducing the officers on social media who are a part of the program.

On Wednesday, Minnesota House and Senate Republicans requested Governor Walz to convene a special session to address concerns surrounding the state's new school resource officers (SRO) law. But Walz said earlier this month lawmakers are misinterpreting the law and that school resource officers can use reasonable force whenever needed.

"There are exceptions for students' health, risk to them, risk to the police. So it is not being interpreted correctly; they certainly have the ability to do that," he said.

The governor has not said whether there will be a special session to address law enforcement concerns.

This list may change as more law enforcement agencies make announcements about their SRO programs.