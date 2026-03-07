Minnesota soldier Nicole Amor honored in emotional Dover ceremony

The Brief The bodies of six service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait returned to the U.S. Sgt. First Class Minnesota's Nicole Amor was among the fallen soldiers honored in a ceremony. President Trump, Vice President Vance, and Minnesota senators attended the dignified transfer.



The remains of six service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait have returned to U.S. soil, including Minnesota's own Sgt. First Class Nicole Amor.

Dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base

What we know:

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance attended the ceremony at Dover Air Force Base. The soldiers' remains were carried one by one in a dignified transfer. Minnesota Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith were also present to honor the fallen.

Senator Klobuchar expressed admiration for Amor's family, saying, "They were as strong as you can be, everything from taking care of little Addie to being really polite to so many people."

Amor's family and community

What they're saying:

Senator Tina Smith offered her condolences to Amor’s family, noting the solemnity of the moment. "It's a very solemn moment where leaders come together, especially from the states that have lost people," said Smith.

Amor was a dedicated wife and mother, leaving behind a high school senior and a fourth grader. She was known for her love of gardening, rollerblading, and bicycling with her kids. Her death came as a shock, as she was stationed in what was considered a safe area in Kuwait.