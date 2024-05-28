Minnesota sending team to help Iowa with tornado recovery

Minnesota will send a team to aid Iowa as it recovers from tornadoes that struck the state last week, Governor Walz announced last week.

Walz activated members of Minnesota's All Hazards Incident Management Team to aid Iowa first responders in recovery efforts in the city of Greenfield. The small city was devastated last week as an EF-4 tornado tore through the town, knocking down homes and other buildings. Four people died in the destruction and dozens were injured.

Officials say the eight-member team from Minnesota is trained in "a variety of disciplines" to aid in recovery efforts.

The team was last activated to assist with Hurricane Ian recovery in Florida.