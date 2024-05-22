Iowa tornado leaves 4 dead, at least 35 injured, state patrol says

article

Iowa State Patrol announced that four people are dead and at least 35 people are injured from the tornado that hit the City of Greenfield, in Adair County, Iowa, on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials noted that the number of those injured is "likely higher" as the 35 recorded injuries only reflect the patients treated at designated alternate care sites. Iowa State Patrol added that at least 14 people were talked to out-of-county medical sites by emergency services.

The names of the deceased have not been released pending the next of kin being notified.

Anyone who believes someone may be unaccounted for should contact the Iowa Department of Public Safety Storm Lake State Communication Center at 712-732-1341.