Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Douglas County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Chippewa County, Polk County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Barron County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, West Polk County, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Polk County, East Marshall County, West Marshall County, Norman County, Kittson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 2:00 PM CST until WED 9:00 AM CST, Pine County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 AM CST, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, South Aitkin County, North Cass County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, East Otter Tail County, Hubbard County, North Clearwater County, South Clearwater County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, South Beltrami County, Wadena County, Anoka County, Washington County, Chisago County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Morrison County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Isanti County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Pipestone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Jackson County, Rock County, Nobles County, Murray County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Le Sueur County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Redwood County, Renville County, Blue Earth County, Nicollet County, Sibley County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Yellow Medicine County, Martin County, Watonwan County

Some Minnesota schools closing early ahead of Tuesday snow: Full list

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  December 9, 2025 10:54am CST
(FOX 9) - Dozens of Minnesota school districts have announced they will close early on Tuesday ahead of snow expected to move through in the afternoon hours.

Snow expected Tuesday

What we know:

A clipper out of the Dakotas is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Areas north of I-94 are in a winter storm warning and are expected to get higher totals of snow. The winter storm warning area could see 4–7 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. However, south of Interstate 94 will see far less accumulation, with 1–4 inches of snow possible in the Twin Cities metro and in southern Minnesota about an inch of winter mix of snow, sleet, rain and ice is possible. 

Stay Sky Aware with the FOX 9 Weather App. Whether you are staying in one place or traveling, have your GPS locator on and your notifications turned on. If you drive into a warning, you will get an alert specific to where you are.

Local perspective:

Anticipating travel impacts from the winter weather, some districts have already issued early dismissals on Tuesday, with many of those districts ending classes between noon and 1 p.m.

Full school closings list

Big picture view:

Here is the full list of school closings:

