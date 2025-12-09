Some Minnesota schools closing early ahead of Tuesday snow: Full list

Dozens of Minnesota school districts have announced they will close early on Tuesday ahead of snow expected to move through in the afternoon hours.

Snow expected Tuesday

What we know:

A clipper out of the Dakotas is expected to bring snow and a wintry mix to Minnesota on Tuesday.

Areas north of I-94 are in a winter storm warning and are expected to get higher totals of snow. The winter storm warning area could see 4–7 inches of snow by Wednesday morning. However, south of Interstate 94 will see far less accumulation, with 1–4 inches of snow possible in the Twin Cities metro and in southern Minnesota about an inch of winter mix of snow, sleet, rain and ice is possible.

Local perspective:

Anticipating travel impacts from the winter weather, some districts have already issued early dismissals on Tuesday, with many of those districts ending classes between noon and 1 p.m.

Full school closings list

Big picture view:

Here is the full list of school closings: