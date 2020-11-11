Minnesota reports record-breaking 56 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported a record-breaking 56 deaths attributed to COVID-19 Wednesday—the most number of deaths reported in a single-day since the pandemic began.

The previous record of 36 deaths was reported last Friday.

The 56 people who died ranged in age from 55 to over 100 years old. Twenty of the newly reported deaths were in the Twin Cities metro while the rest were in Greater Minnesota.

The newly reported deaths included 38 residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s 2,754 deaths have been in those types of facilities.

MDH also reported 4,900 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday—over 1,000 fewer than the daily record of 5,924 cases the state saw on Sunday. Less than two weeks ago, state health officials had never reported more than 3,000 cases in a single day.

New testing data was not immediately available, but Gov. Tim Walz told MPR News that the state’s testing positivity rate would spike above 20% Wednesday.

Advertisement

Minnesota has now seen a total of 194,570 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,299 people in Minnesota hospitalized with COVID-19, including 282 in the ICU, according to the most recent MDH data. The total number is triple what is was a month ago on Oct. 10, when there were only 443 people in the hospital with COVID-19. The number of people currently in the ICU is double what it was then.

On Tuesday, Walz imposed new restrictions on bars, restaurants and social gatherings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The new restrictions target 18 to 35-year-olds, who make up the largest group of cases and often have mild to no symptoms.

Walz said in the interview with MPR News on Wednesday he will not impose a new stay-at-home order unless Wisconsin, Iowa and the Dakotas do too.

“To ask Minnesotans to do that while the surrounding states obviously will not do that would just bring the pain to us and we would not get the movement we need,” the governor said.