Minnesota sets new daily record for COVID-19 cases, deaths, tests

Minnesota saw its highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths reported in a single day Friday with 5,454 new cases and 36 deaths, according to the latest data from the state health department.

The Minnesota Department of Health reports the state has now recorded 170,305 cases of COVID-19 and 2,591 deaths attributed to the disease since the onset of the pandemic. There are currently 31,117 active cases in Minnesota that require the infected person to be isolated.

Minnesota has set a new daily high for COVID-19 cases for four straight days. The number of newly reported COVID-19 cases increased nearly 38% from Thursday to Friday.

This is the first time Minnesota has reported over 5,000 cases of COVID-19 in a single day. The state saw its first day with over 3,000 just over a week ago.

The record 5,454 newly reported COVID-19 cases were on a record high volume of completed tests. There were 45,769 tests completed in the most recent 24-hour period—a positivity rate of 11.9%, relatively unchanged from the previous day.

Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will provide an update on the state’s current 7-day rolling average positivity rate at the 2 p.m. MDH briefing. FOX 9 will stream the briefing live at fox9.com/live.

The 36 deaths included two people in their 40s. The rest of the deaths were people ages 60 and older.

Thirteen of the deaths were in the Twin Cities metro area while the rest were in Greater Minnesota.

Of the 36 newly reported deaths, 23 were people who lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.

Hospitalizations remain at record high levels with 1,038 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota as of Thursday, according to MDH’s COVID-19 response capacity dashboard. Of those 1,038 patients, 224 are in the intensive care unit.

In the Twin Cities metro, both ICU and non-ICU beds are inching closer to full capacity.