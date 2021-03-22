Minnesota reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time in nearly a year

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,152 new COVID-19 cases and no more deaths Monday. The state has now seen 506,376 COVID-19 cases and 6,782 deaths since the pandemic began.

This is the first time in about a year the state has reported zero new deaths. Over the past 10 days, the state has reported single-digit deaths, while the hospitalization rates have remained steady. There are currently 77 ICU cases and 241 hospitalizations.

The 1,152 newly reported cases were out of 19,381 tests—a 5.9% positivity rate. The 7-day average positivity rate is at about 4.5%. Anything about 5% is a concern for MDH.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,430,349 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 850,829 are fully vaccinated, according to the latest data from the state health department. About 79% of those age 65 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Minnesota has administered over 2 million vaccine doses. Gov. Tim Walz said Thursday it took the state two months to administer the first million doses, but the second million were given out in less than one month.

Walz predicts Minnesota will get 350,000 vaccine doses the week of March 29, which is double the 172,390 shots arriving this week and would be welcome news as the state’s vaccination pace has stagnated in recent days.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they become eligible for a vaccine.