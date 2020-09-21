Minnesota reports 937 new cases of COVID-19 from nearly 17,000 completed tests, 4 additional deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 937 new cases of COVID-19 Monday and four additional deaths. The state has now seen 90,942 cases of COVID-19 and 1,969 deaths.

The 937 new positive cases were out of 16,938 completed tests, a positivity rate of 5.53%. Minnesota’s positivity rate to date is 4.9% with 90,942 cases from 1,855,308 completed tests.

The key metric, however, is the 7-day rolling average positivity rate. MDH will release the latest 7-day rolling average at a 2 p.m. news conference Monday. FOX 9 will stream the news conference live at fox9.com/live

Of the four deaths reported Monday, two were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. Approximately 72% of COVID-19 deaths in Minnesota have been residents of those types of facilities.

Hospitalizations remained relatively steady Monday. There are currently 255 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 128 of which are in the ICU.

On Sunday, state health officials reported 1,318 new COVID-19 cases—a new single day high for Minnesota.