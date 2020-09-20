Minnesota reports 1,318 COVID-19 cases Sunday, new single-day high

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 1,318 new cases of COVID-19 and 2 more deaths Sunday.

Minnesota has seen 90,017 cases of COVID-19 to date and 1,965 deaths.

Of the 1,318 new cases, 235 are residents in Hennepin County. Of the two most recent deaths, one lived in a long-term care facility.

The number of ICU cases and non-ICU hospitalizations remained steady. There are currently 248 people hospitalized, with 123 in the ICU. Approximately 8% of Minnesota’s COVID-19 cases have required hospitalization.