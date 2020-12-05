Minnesota reports 6,337 new COVID-19 cases, 75 more deaths Saturday

Minnesota health officials reported 6,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 75 additional deaths Saturday.

Minnesota has now seen 345,281 cases of COVID-19 and 3,920 deaths since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest state Department of Health data.

The 6,337 newly reported cases are out of 52,822 completed tests—a positivity rate of 11.9%.

Twenty of the 61 new deaths from COVID-19 reported on Friday were in the Twin Cities metro area. The deaths included one Martin County resident in their late 40s. The remainder of the deaths were among people 60 or older.

Of the 75 deaths, 40 were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. To date, approximately 71% of the state’s deaths have been in those types of facilities.