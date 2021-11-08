Minnesota reports 4,253 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day since December 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 4,253 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, the highest single-day total since Dec. 12, 2020.

Minnesota has now seen 819,239 cases since the start of the pandemic. According to MDH, there have also been 34 more deaths from COVID-19, and a total of 8,862 deaths so far.

A total of 42,154 cases have involved hospitalization, with 8,517 in the ICU.

About 3,486,879 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 3,324,363 are fully vaccinated. Last week, the state began administering vaccines for kids ages 5-11.

