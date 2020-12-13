Minnesota reports 3,439 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths Sunday

Minnesota reported 3,439 new COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths attributed to the virus Sunday.

So far, the state has seen 378,823 cases and 4,444 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Forty-nine of the newly reported deaths were residents in long-term living facilities.

2 more Minnesota prison inmates die from COVID-19

Two more Minnesota inmates have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The two inmates both died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. One was a 66-year-old man from the Faribault prison and the other was a 63-year-old man from the Moose Lake prison. These deaths marked the fourth COVID-19 death from the Faribault facility and the first from the Moose Lake facility.

There have now been eight COVID-related deaths in the state's prison system since the pandemic began.