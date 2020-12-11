Minnesota reports 2 more COVID-19-related prison deaths

Two more Minnesota inmates have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.

The two inmates both died Thursday at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. One was a 66-year-old man from the Faribault prison and the other was a 63-year-old man from the Moose Lake prison. These deaths marked the fourth COVID-19 death from the Faribault facility and the first from the Moose Lake facility.

There have now been eight COVID-related deaths in the state's prison system since the pandemic began.

At the Faribault prison, there are 621 COVID-positive inmates out of a total 1,783 prison population. There are also 54 staff members who have tested positive. At the Moose Lake facility, there are 45 COVID-positive inmates out of 929 total inmates, and 20 COVID-positive staff.

Throughout the entire state prison system, there are three inmates currently in critical condition and hospitalized on a ventilator. Several DOC employees are also currently hospitalized.

In response to the pandemic, the DOC is conducting testing of staff and those who are incarcerated. Mask use policies are also in place.