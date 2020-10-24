Minnesota reports 2,268 new COVID-19 cases, 14 more deaths Saturday

Minnesota health officials reported 2,268 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 more deaths Saturday.

There have now been 132,122 cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota since the onset of the pandemic, although more than 88% of those cases no longer require isolation, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The 2,268 newly reported cases were out of 35,428 completed tests—a positivity rate of 6.4%.

Nine of the 14 deaths reported Saturday were in long-term care or assisted living facilities. The deaths ranged in age from 50 to 99 years old. Minnesota has now seen 2,328 deaths from the disease to date.

33 SCHOOLS EXPERIENCING COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

MDH released its latest data on COVID-19 outbreaks in schools Thursday. There are currently 33 schools across the state with five or more cases of COVID-19 among students or staff who were in the building while infectious during a two-week period, up from 24 schools the previous week.

Six of the 33 schools are located in the Twin Cities metro: Blaine High School, Chanhassen High School, Maple Grove Senior High, Park Center IB World School in Brooklyn Park, Providence Academy in Plymouth and Forest Lake Area High School.

The reported school cases do not necessarily mean the infected people got COVID-19 from being at school nor does it mean the school has ongoing transmission.

Schools that have not reported a new case for 28 days are removed from the list.