Minnesota reports 1,857 new COVID-19 cases, most in single day since Jan. 10

Minnesota health officials reported 1,857 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 deaths Thursday, the most cases reported in a single day since Jan. 10 and the most deaths in two weeks.

The state has seen a total of 510,398 COVID-19 cases and 6,814 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data.

The 1,857 newly reported cases were out of 40,859 tests—a 4.5% positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate, which has been increasing lately, is now up to 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

The 16 COVID-19 deaths reported on Thursday broke a streak of 12 straight days of single digit deaths. Ten of the 16 deaths were people who lived in long-term care facilities. Minnesota has averaged seven COVID-19 deaths a day over the last week.

Meanwhile, 1,475,130 Minnesotans have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 878,469 are fully vaccinated, which is nearly 27% and 16% of the state’s population respectively.

Over 79% of Minnesota seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

Health officials reported this week 89 fully vaccinated people in Minnesota still became infected with COVID-19—less than one tenths of a percent of the all Minnesotans who are fully vaccinated.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they become eligible for a vaccine.