COVID-19 hospitalizations, ICU cases increasing in Minnesota

Minnesota health officials reported 1,323 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths Wednesday.

The state has now seen 508,541 COVID-19 cases and 6,789 deaths since the pandemic began, according to the latest Minnesota Department of Health data.

The 1,323 newly reported cases were out of 25,776 tests—a 5.1% test positivity rate. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate has been increasing lately and is now up to 4.6%. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH.

Seven of the nine deaths reported on Wednesday were long-term care residents. The deaths ranged in age from 60-89 years old.

Hospitalizations have also been increasing. There are currently 332 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Minnesota, up from 282 at this time last week. Of those 332 COVID-19 patients, 93 are in the ICU, up from 67 the week before.

Meanwhile, MDH reported 1,454,834 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 862,955 are fully vaccinated.

Over 79% of Minnesota seniors have at least one dose of the vaccine.

The state has administered nearly 2.3 million vaccine doses to date.

Minnesotans are encouraged to sign up for the state’s Vaccine Connector website to be notified when they become eligible for a vaccine.