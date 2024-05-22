Minnesota rain totals: Heavy downpours from Tuesday’s storm
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Most of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from Tuesday’s storm, but southern and southeastern parts of the Twin Cities received anywhere from 1.5 to over 3 inches of rainfall.
Rain and storms moved into southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, leading to a wet and stormy evening. The storms continued through the evening but moved out of Minnesota as midnight approached.
Heavy rain fell in parts of south and southeastern Minnesota with reports coming in anywhere from around 1.5 to over 3 inches of rainfall. There was a large area of heavy rain in southern and southeastern parts of the Twin Cities along with areas just to the south reporting 2 to 3.5 inches of rain.
Rain totals
- Rosemount: 3.71 inches
- Woodbury: 3.32 inches
- Lakeville: 3.32 inches
- Burnsville: 2.94 inches
- Roseville: 2.39 inches
- Minneapolis: 2.52 inches
- Edina: 2.16 inches
- St. Paul: 1.96 inches
- Maple Grove: 1.78 inches
- Prior Lake: 1.74 inches
- Eden Prairie: 1.64 inches
- Duluth: 1.59 inches
- Minnetonka: 1.54 inches
- Jordan: 1.45 inches
- Waconia: 1.42 inches
- Forest Lake: 1.39 inches
- Mount: 1.19 inches
- St. Cloud: 1.10 inches
- Marshall: 0.78 inches
- Willmar: 0.60 inches
Rain totals from Tuesday's storm in Minnesota.
Severe weather, storm damage in the Midwest
Southern Minnesota was bracing for the potential of damaging winds Tuesday, as severe weather moved across much of the state. The impact of the storms, however, was minor and there were very few reports of damage.
Several counties south of the Twin Cities metro had reports of downed trees and power lines, and thousands were without power for at least part of the afternoon.
However, the worst of the damage appeared to be focused in Iowa, where multiple tornadoes were reported. The Iowa State Patrol said multiple deaths have been reported after a tornado ripped through the small City of Greenfield. Iowa authorities say they don't have a definitive count of the fatalities as of Tuesday night.
As of Tuesday evening, 33 tornadoes had been reported across the Midwest, mostly in central and western Iowa.
Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday is expected to be cooler, brighter, and breezy, but isolated thundershowers may occur later in the day.
Wednesday will feature more sunshine and passing clouds. It will be rather breezy with westerly winds at 15-30 mph. Temperatures are closer to seasonable for a high of around 71 degrees in the metro area.
The day will stay mostly dry, but a few isolated thundershowers may pop up near or north of Interstate 94 later in the late afternoon. These will mostly stay in north central Minnesota but could make an appearance in the Twin Cities metro area.