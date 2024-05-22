Minnesota rain totals: Heavy downpours from Tuesday’s storm

Most of Minnesota received measurable rainfall from Tuesday’s storm, but southern and southeastern parts of the Twin Cities received anywhere from 1.5 to over 3 inches of rainfall.

Rain and storms moved into southern Minnesota Tuesday afternoon, leading to a wet and stormy evening. The storms continued through the evening but moved out of Minnesota as midnight approached.



Heavy rain fell in parts of south and southeastern Minnesota with reports coming in anywhere from around 1.5 to over 3 inches of rainfall. There was a large area of heavy rain in southern and southeastern parts of the Twin Cities along with areas just to the south reporting 2 to 3.5 inches of rain.

Rain totals

Rosemount: 3.71 inches

Woodbury: 3.32 inches

Lakeville: 3.32 inches

Burnsville: 2.94 inches

Roseville: 2.39 inches

Minneapolis: 2.52 inches

Edina: 2.16 inches

St. Paul: 1.96 inches

Maple Grove: 1.78 inches

Prior Lake: 1.74 inches

Eden Prairie: 1.64 inches

Duluth: 1.59 inches

Minnetonka: 1.54 inches

Jordan: 1.45 inches

Waconia: 1.42 inches

Forest Lake: 1.39 inches

Mount: 1.19 inches

St. Cloud: 1.10 inches

Marshall: 0.78 inches

Willmar: 0.60 inches

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Rain totals from Tuesday's storm in Minnesota. From: FOX 9

Severe weather, storm damage in the Midwest

Southern Minnesota was bracing for the potential of damaging winds Tuesday, as severe weather moved across much of the state. The impact of the storms, however, was minor and there were very few reports of damage.

Several counties south of the Twin Cities metro had reports of downed trees and power lines, and thousands were without power for at least part of the afternoon.

However, the worst of the damage appeared to be focused in Iowa, where multiple tornadoes were reported. The Iowa State Patrol said multiple deaths have been reported after a tornado ripped through the small City of Greenfield. Iowa authorities say they don't have a definitive count of the fatalities as of Tuesday night.

As of Tuesday evening, 33 tornadoes had been reported across the Midwest, mostly in central and western Iowa.

Wednesday's forecast

Wednesday is expected to be cooler, brighter, and breezy, but isolated thundershowers may occur later in the day.

Wednesday will feature more sunshine and passing clouds. It will be rather breezy with westerly winds at 15-30 mph. Temperatures are closer to seasonable for a high of around 71 degrees in the metro area.

The day will stay mostly dry, but a few isolated thundershowers may pop up near or north of Interstate 94 later in the late afternoon. These will mostly stay in north central Minnesota but could make an appearance in the Twin Cities metro area.