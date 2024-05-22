Minnesota weather: Cooler, brighter and breezy Wednesday

Wednesday is expected to be cooler, brighter, and breezy, but isolated thundershowers may occur later in the day.

Wednesday will stay mostly dry, but a few isolated thundershowers may pop up near or north of I-94 later in the late afternoon. These will mostly stay in north central Minnesota but could make an appearance in the Twin Cities metro area.

However, it won’t be like Tuesday’s storm system, which brought a decent amount of rain. Heavy rain fell in parts of southern and southeastern Minnesota, with reports ranging from 1.5 to 3+ inches of rainfall. There was a large swatch of heavy rain in the south and southeastern parts of the Twin Cities, along with areas just to the south reporting 2 to 3.5 inches of rain.

As Tuesday’s system pushes off to the east, Wednesday will feature more sunshine and passing clouds. It will be rather breezy with westerly winds at 15-30 mph. Temperatures are closer to seasonable for a high of around 71 degrees in the metro area.

A warm front lifts across the state on Thursday, drawing up warmer air for a high of 78 degrees for the Twin Cities.

On Friday, temperatures cool into the 70s, and scattered showers and storms are expected by midday. Memorial Day weekend is looking mild, with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Late-day drips are possible on Sunday, but the holiday weekend should stay relatively dry.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: